Rex Capital Advisors LLC Invests $54.43 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 928,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,430,000. Ozon makes up approximately 26.3% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZON. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth $15,980,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ozon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,731. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a PE ratio of -26.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

