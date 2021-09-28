Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of SP Plus worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $756.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.