Rhumbline Advisers Has $829,000 Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Annexon were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 71.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth $663,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $856.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

