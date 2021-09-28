Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,252 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Byline Bancorp worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

BY opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $959.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

