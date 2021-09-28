Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,252 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Byline Bancorp worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BY opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $959.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
