Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,416 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $392,315. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $673.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

