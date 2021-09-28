Rhumbline Advisers Sells 651 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

TMDX opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $862.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $1,129,344. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

