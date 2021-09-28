Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 304,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

