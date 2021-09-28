RioDeFi Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $12.95 million and $7.35 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043691 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

