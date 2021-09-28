Robert Gillespie Buys 5,000 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Stock

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) insider Robert Gillespie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

Shares of LON BUR opened at GBX 810.50 ($10.59) on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 573 ($7.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 969.50 ($12.67). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 814.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,369.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -50.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

