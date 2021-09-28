Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 482 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

