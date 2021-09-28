Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,801 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 1,950.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 113,163 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 193,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.