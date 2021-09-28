Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $124,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

