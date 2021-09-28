Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $128,000 in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $43,939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $4,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $841,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymergen alerts:

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZY shares. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.