Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $128,000 in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $43,939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $4,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $841,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ZY opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55.
Zymergen Profile
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
