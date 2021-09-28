Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,548 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 903.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freed Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after buying an additional 697,311 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 615,108 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 249,213 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 238,480 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

