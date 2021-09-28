Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,795 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 213,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $7,579,000. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $54.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.