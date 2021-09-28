Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.