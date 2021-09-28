Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.25.

RBA stock traded down C$1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$77.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,662. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$64.17 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$507.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

