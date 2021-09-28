Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $162.67. 70,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,223. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

