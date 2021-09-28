Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $92.41 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

