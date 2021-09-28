Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.15.

RGLD opened at $99.04 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $98.87 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

