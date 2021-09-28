Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 633.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th.

LON:RMG traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 479.20 ($6.26). 4,898,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,176. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 497.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 940.51. The company has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

