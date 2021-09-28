Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,352 Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 450.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 626,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFE opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

