Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 138,119 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,119 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 88,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 66,503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

