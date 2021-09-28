Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,330 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4,478.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.