Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

