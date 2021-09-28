salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Oppenheimer

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

CRM opened at $279.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,014,527. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

