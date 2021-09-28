salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $328.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $328.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

CRM stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average is $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,014,527. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

