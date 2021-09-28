Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Market Perform

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

NYSE PTR opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PetroChina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

