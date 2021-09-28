Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.95 ($8.18).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.56 ($7.72) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.76 and a 200-day moving average of €9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.