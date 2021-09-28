Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,538,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $765,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 212.9% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 350,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

