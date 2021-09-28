Sasco Capital Inc. CT Acquires 44,100 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 906,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 3.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $32,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

