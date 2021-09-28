Sasco Capital Inc. CT Increases Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.07% of Covanta worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVA. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

NYSE CVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 789,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,043. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

