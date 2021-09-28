Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.35.

STSA opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $161.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 665,024 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

