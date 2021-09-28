Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after acquiring an additional 298,225 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,038,000 after acquiring an additional 100,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 109,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,349. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67.

