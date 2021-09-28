Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,105 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $6.30 on Tuesday, hitting $328.21. 10,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,009. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

