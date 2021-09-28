Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 87,388 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $144,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.18. The company had a trading volume of 64,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $318.32 billion, a PE ratio of 292.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

