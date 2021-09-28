Scotia Capital Inc. Has $25.59 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $25,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,235. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78.

