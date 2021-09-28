Scotia Capital Inc. Has $88.17 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.83% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $88,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $96,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

