SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.97. 1,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,759. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

