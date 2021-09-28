SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $426.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

