SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,482,165,000 after purchasing an additional 220,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.05. 29,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

