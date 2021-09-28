SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.93. 24,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

