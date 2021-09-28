Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SES traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.20. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2594408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SES. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.35.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.