Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of SES traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.20. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2594408 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.
