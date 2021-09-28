Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 25,779 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BW stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $556.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

