Sei Investments Co. Takes $188,000 Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,928 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 946,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 73.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 537,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 227,123 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

