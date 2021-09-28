Semler Scientific’s (SMLR) Average Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $151.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SMLR opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

