Semler Scientific’s (SMLR) Average Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $151.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of SMLR opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
