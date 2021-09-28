Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 297,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

