Shantanu Narayen Sells 40,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adobe stock opened at $603.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $287.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.85. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 15.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

