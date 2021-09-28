Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

