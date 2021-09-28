Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1,765.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,790 shares of company stock valued at $92,684,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.91 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

